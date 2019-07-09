UrduPoint.com
Berlin Takes Note Of Zelenskyy's Invitation To Take Part In Int'l Talks In Minsk - Cabinet

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 02:04 PM

Berlin Takes Note of Zelenskyy's Invitation to Take Part in Int'l Talks in Minsk - Cabinet

Berlin has taken note of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's invitation to take part in international talks on Donbas in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, but has no information on the matter yet, a representative of the press service of the German cabinet told Sputnik on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Berlin has taken note of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's invitation to take part in international talks on Donbas in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, but has no information on the matter yet, a representative of the press service of the German cabinet told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy suggested on Monday to hold in Minsk a meeting in the Russia-Ukraine-the United States-the United Kingdom-Germany-France format in order to discuss "whom Crimea belongs to" and the situation in the breakaway Ukrainian region of Donbas. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has supported the initiative.

"We have taken note of the reports. We currently have no own information on the matter," the representative said.

