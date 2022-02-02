Berlin Targeting Telegram in Effort to Rein in Messenger - German Lawmakers

Germany's attempt to ban Telegram messenger, which Berlin claims facilitates the spread of hate speech and conspiracy theories, is likely caused by the desire to censor social media over anti-government rhetoric, German lawmakers told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Germany's attempt to ban Telegram messenger, which Berlin claims facilitates the spread of hate speech and conspiracy theories, is likely caused by the desire to censor social media over anti-government rhetoric, German lawmakers told Sputnik.

Last week, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser allowed the possibility of blocking Telegram in the country if a pan-European solution to make it comply with the requirements of local legislation was not found. On Monday, the German Justice Ministry announced two probes into the messenger.

"Telegram social network is one of the few that has not yet been censored by the state in Germany. That is why state institutions try to increase pressure on the social media inclining it to 'cooperate.' It seems that the state is moving towards limiting freedom of speech on the internet, and it is no secret that Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube are now cooperating by removing comments critical of the ruling establishment," Eugene Schmidt, a lawmaker from the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, said.

The German government has accused Telegram of helping radicalize the population, spreading violence and giving platform to anti-vaccination activists. Berlin has adopted some of the toughest controls for social media in the world, but however justified the reason, censorship can always lead to abuses by the authorities, such as silencing media they deem undesirable, the lawmaker noted.

In December, for example, the German channel of RT was taken off air for not having a valid satellite license, Shmidt recalled, which, according to the Russian authorities, was likely due to the interference of the German authorities. On Wednesday, the German media regulator has banned broadcasting of RT DE in Germany due to the lack of permit.

Another German lawmaker, Alexander Neu from the German left-wing Die Linke party, told Sputnik he believed Berlin violated constitutional rights when it discriminated against RT, adding that he felt the freedom of the media had been endangered.

"I can not accept this obstruction against RT. In the German constitution the freedom of press, speech and media are basic rights. Nobody is forced to read or watch RT, but if one wants (to), he has the right to do so to get another view of the political or social reality. The so-called liberal world becomes obviously less liberal if it continues with censorship," Neu said.

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock that Moscow did not want to create any obstacles for the work of German journalists in Russia but may be forced to do so if the oppression of Russian media continues.