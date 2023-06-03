UrduPoint.com

Berlin Tells Beijing To Stop Hiring Retired German Jet Pilots As Trainers - Pistorius

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Berlin Tells Beijing to Stop Hiring Retired German Jet Pilots as Trainers - Pistorius

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told his Chinese counterpart on Saturday that Berlin wanted Beijing to stop hiring retired German military pilots to train its fighter jet crews amid national security concerns.

"I explained to (National Defense Minister Li Shangfu) that I expected this practice to end immediately and I made it clear to him that he would not like it if I tried something like this," he was quoted as saying by the Frankfurter Allgemeine daily.

The German defense chief, who arrived in Singapore for the Shangri-La Dialogue, an Asian defense summit, said the Chinese defense minister did not deny that German pilots were involved in jet training programs but "put it into his own perspective.

"

German broadcaster ZDF and Spiegel magazine have reported that a handful of former Luftwaffe pilots had been employed in China as trainers for years. Pistorius told media on Friday that these reports would be investigated but admitted that retired service members were allowed to pursue other career paths as long as no rules were broken.

Related Topics

China German Beijing Berlin Singapore Media Asia

Recent Stories

Gulf Intervention Society concludes second edition ..

Gulf Intervention Society concludes second edition of GIS valves programme in Du ..

1 minute ago
 Minister of State for Financial Affairs meets Mexi ..

Minister of State for Financial Affairs meets Mexican government officials to st ..

31 minutes ago
 Naimal Khawar Khan unveils summer hair with bangs ..

Naimal Khawar Khan unveils summer hair with bangs in viral selfie

32 minutes ago
 PCB rejects Sri Lanka's ODI series proposal over A ..

PCB rejects Sri Lanka's ODI series proposal over Asia Cup dispute

42 minutes ago
 ATC aquits PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah Hous ..

ATC aquits PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah House attack case

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders condole President of India over victim ..

UAE leaders condole President of India over victims of train collision

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.