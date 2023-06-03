Berlin Tells Beijing to Stop Hiring Retired German Jet Pilots as Trainers - Pistorius

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told his Chinese counterpart on Saturday that Berlin wanted Beijing to stop hiring retired German military pilots to train its fighter jet crews amid national security concerns.

"I explained to (National Defense Minister Li Shangfu) that I expected this practice to end immediately and I made it clear to him that he would not like it if I tried something like this," he was quoted as saying by the Frankfurter Allgemeine daily.

The German defense chief, who arrived in Singapore for the Shangri-La Dialogue, an Asian defense summit, said the Chinese defense minister did not deny that German pilots were involved in jet training programs but "put it into his own perspective.

"

German broadcaster ZDF and Spiegel magazine have reported that a handful of former Luftwaffe pilots had been employed in China as trainers for years. Pistorius told media on Friday that these reports would be investigated but admitted that retired service members were allowed to pursue other career paths as long as no rules were broken.