Berlin to Closely Follow Case of UK Citizen Detained on Suspicions of Spying for Russia

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The German Foreign Ministry takes very seriously reports about the detention of the UK citizen suspected of collaborating with the Russian intelligence, as it considers such activities unacceptable, the ministry's spokesman, Christopher Burger, said on Wednesday.

"We take very seriously indications that the detainee's intelligence activities were carried out in the interests of Russian special services. We cannot tolerate intelligence activities against our close ally. Therefore, we will closely monitor developments," Burger said at a briefing.

A spokesman for the justice ministry, who was also present at the briefing, declined to comment on the case, referring all questions about details of the investigation to the Federal prosecutor's office.