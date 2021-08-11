UrduPoint.com

Berlin To Closely Follow Case Of UK Citizen Detained On Suspicions Of Spying For Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 03:35 PM

Berlin to Closely Follow Case of UK Citizen Detained on Suspicions of Spying for Russia

The German Foreign Ministry takes very seriously reports about the detention of the UK citizen suspected of collaborating with the Russian intelligence, as it considers such activities unacceptable, the ministry's spokesman, Christopher Burger, said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The German Foreign Ministry takes very seriously reports about the detention of the UK citizen suspected of collaborating with the Russian intelligence, as it considers such activities unacceptable, the ministry's spokesman, Christopher Burger, said on Wednesday.

"We take very seriously indications that the detainee's intelligence activities were carried out in the interests of Russian special services. We cannot tolerate intelligence activities against our close ally. Therefore, we will closely monitor developments," Burger said at a briefing.

A spokesman for the justice ministry, who was also present at the briefing, declined to comment on the case, referring all questions about details of the investigation to the Federal prosecutor's office.

Related Topics

Russia German United Kingdom All

Recent Stories

TCKP plans to lease out camping pods to private se ..

TCKP plans to lease out camping pods to private sector

4 minutes ago
 China's auto sales up 19.3 pct in the first seven ..

China's auto sales up 19.3 pct in the first seven months

4 minutes ago
 Special relief package worth Rs 50 billion for far ..

Special relief package worth Rs 50 billion for farmers announced during COVID-19 ..

4 minutes ago
 Landlords be stopped from hijacking benefits meant ..

Landlords be stopped from hijacking benefits meant for small farmers: Mian Zahid ..

18 minutes ago
 UVAS holds International virtual seminar on Avian ..

UVAS holds International virtual seminar on Avian Conservation: Issues & Options

20 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,287 new COVID-19 cases, 1,413 reco ..

UAE announces 1,287 new COVID-19 cases, 1,413 recoveries, 6 deaths in 24 hours

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.