Berlin To Discuss With Taliban Return Of German Diplomats To Afghanistan - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 10:14 PM

Special envoy of the German cabinet to Afghanistan, Markus Potzel, will travel to Kabul in the coming weeks to discuss with the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) the resumption of the work of German diplomats in the country, Welt am Sonntag reported on Saturday, citing sources

The diplomats might resume work activities in the format of day trips, according to the newspaper.

Germany intends to take such a step in order to provide access to humanitarian aid for the Afghan population, the newspaper said. Another issue on the agenda could be the recognition of passports issued after the Taliban came to power with the aim to make travel easier for Afghans who had collaborated with the Bundeswehr or worked for German organizations, Welt noted.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in mid-August, causing the US-backed government to collapse. The group then set up a new all-male non-inclusive government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

The Taliban are yet to be recognized as the official Afghan government, but many countries maintain working relations with the movement's representatives to ensure humanitarian aid delivery and to continue anti-terrorist efforts in Afghanistan.

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated previously that the Taliban-led government is not inclusive, so there can be no talk about its recognition, but negotiations with the movement should continue. The German Foreign Ministry and the Development Cooperation Ministry also announced that they will allocate an additional 600 million Euros (nearly $700 million) in 2021 for humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

The European Union will make the decision on the international recognition based on the Taliban's actions and their compliance with certain criteria. In September, the EU set out five conditions, which include respect for human rights, particularly women's rights, the rule of law and freedom of the media, the formation of an inclusive and representative transitional government, and prevention of the country turning into a hotspot for terrorists. In addition, the movement has to let all those willing to leave Afghanistan do so without obstacles.

