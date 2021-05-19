Berlin to Discuss With US Most Problematic Aspects of Nord Stream 2 Project - Maas

Germany will discuss with its US partners the most problematic aspects of the Nord Stream 2 project, including in connection with Ukraine, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday

"We will use the time available until the next report [of the US administration] to discuss with our partners in Washington the most problematic aspects of the project, primarily with regards to those who see this as a threat. First of all, Ukraine. We will be discussing it now," Maas told reporters, adding that informal negotiations are ongoing during "the recent months.

"

Maas also expressed the belief that the US decision not to slap sanctions on project operator Nord Stream 2 AG, which is headed by a German citizen, can be seen as a gesture in Berlin's favor.

"Washington's decisions were made taking into consideration the extremely good relations between the governments of our two countries," Maas continued, expressing hope that Germany and the United States will continue discussing all the problems constructively.