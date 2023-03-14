Berlin to Extend Trust Control of Rosneft Asset in Schwedt for Another 6 Months

The German Economy Ministry said on Tuesday that it intends to extend the term of trust control over Rosneft's asset in Schwedt, which expires on March 15, for another six months

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The German Economy Ministry said on Tuesday that it intends to extend the term of trust control over Rosneft's asset in Schwedt, which expires on March 15, for another six months.

Last September, the German government transferred Rosneft Deutschland and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH to the control of the German Federal Network Agency.

Thus, it gained control over shares in three refineries. Rosneft has since been trying to challenge this decision.

"The German Economy Ministry intends to extend the term of trust management, which expires on March 15, 2023, for another six months," the statement read.

It is specified that the decision to extend the deadline will be published in the Federal Law Gazette on March 15, 2023 and will enter into force after publication.