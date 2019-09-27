UrduPoint.com
Berlin To Hold 2nd Session Of Russia-Ukraine Meeting On Detainees At Minsk Talks- Lawmaker

Fri 27th September 2019

Germany plans to organize the second session of a discussion club at the next Minsk Contact Group talks on the Donbas settlement in order to provide representatives of Ukraine, the self-proclaimed republics of the Donbas region and Russia an effective platform to discuss the detainee exchange program, a German lawmaker and member of the right-wing Alternative for Germany party, Waldemar Herdt, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Germany plans to organize the second session of a discussion club at the next Minsk Contact Group talks on the Donbas settlement in order to provide representatives of Ukraine, the self-proclaimed republics of the Donbas region and Russia an effective platform to discuss the detainee exchange program, a German lawmaker and member of the right-wing Alternative for Germany party, Waldemar Herdt, told Sputnik.

"I see that many things are gradually changing. We directly participated in the [Russia-Ukraine simultaneous detainee] exchange procedure. On the Bundestag's arena we created a discussion club. It was the first time that Bundestag hosted the representatives of Donbas, Crimea, Ukraine, Russia and Germany. Now, we are planning to hold a second session like this in Minsk because the effect of this political gathering was unique," Herdt said.

On September 7, Russia and Ukraine each released 35 convicted and detained persons under a carefully-negotiated agreement.

The lawmaker said that the Bundestag-hosted meeting helped facilitate the return of several detainees for which Germany had petitioned.

Herdt also commended Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his policy.

"I think [Zelenskyy] is doing right. He needs to distance himself from the old group of elite; but he cannot stay alone. So if he makes another two steps toward Russia he would prove to be a young, but wise president," the lawmaker said.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive against the self-proclaimed people's republics of Luhansk and Donetsk, which claimed independence after what they considered to be a coup in Ukraine two months earlier.

Since September 2014, several documents on de-escalation measures have been adopted. However, the warring parties have continued to violate the agreements.

