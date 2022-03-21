Berlin to Host Donor Conference for Moldova on April 5 - Baerbock

Berlin will host a donor conference for Moldova which is facing an influx of refugees from Ukraine on April 5, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Berlin will host a donor conference for Moldova which is facing an influx of refugees from Ukraine on April 5, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

"Together with France and Romania, we will create a platform for Moldova.

A large donor conference will take place on April 5 in Berlin for this purpose, where we will first look at the issue of the distribution of refugees, as well as support in terms of the infrastructure situation in the country, with energy supply and security, as well as the financial situation in Moldova," Baerbock told reporters in Brussels.