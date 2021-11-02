UrduPoint.com

Berlin To Host Young Euro Classic Orchestra Concert On November 12 - Organizers

The Young Euro Classic Germany-France-Russia Orchestra will perform on November 12 at the Berlin Konzerthaus, after the young musicians' concert at the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg was canceled due to the pandemic, ARTEFAKT Kulturkonzepte said on Tuesday

"Originally destined to perform at the IX. International Cultural Forum St. Petersburg in the Mariinsky Theater, the Young Euro Classic Orchestra Germany-France-Russia had to cancel the concert at short notice due to the epidemic situation. Now the endeavor is rerouted to Konzerthaus Berlin - as a musical conclusion to the "Deutschlandjahr" in Russia," ARTEFAKT Kulturkonzepte said.

The organizers of the concert noted that the context of this festival, which has become a platform for improvement for the best youth orchestras in the world, also shows how dangerous the COVID-19 pandemic might be for culture.

"As a platform for excellence, orchestra development has been part of the DNA of Young Euro Classic, the festival of the best youth orchestras in the world, for over 20 years.

The context of this multinational orchestral project also shows how fragile this undertaking is in times of Corona," ARTEFAKT Kulturkonzepte added.

The Young Euro Classic Orchestra Germany-France-Russia brings together the best young musicians from the three countries as a joint venture by the Federal Youth Orchestra (BJO), Orchester Français des Jeunes (OFJ) and the St. Petersburg Conservatory Rimski-Korsakow (RKK). Under the direction of the world famous conductor Ariane Matiakh (France), the musicians will perform works by Gabriel Faure, Sergei Prokofjew and Ludwig van Beethoven. The soloist in Sergei Prokofjew's Concerto for Violin and Orchestra No. 1 will be Veronika Eberle (Germany). The concert will also feature actor Jens Harzer reciting excerpts from the works by Fyodor Dostoyevsky on the occasion of the writer's 200th birthday.

