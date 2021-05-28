UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin To Keep Adhering To Open Skies Treaty

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:37 PM

Berlin to Keep Adhering to Open Skies Treaty

Germany took note of the United States' decision on the Open Skies treaty but will not change its position, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Germany took note of the United States' decision on the Open Skies treaty but will not change its position, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday.

"We have taken note of this, the position of the German government on this treaty, on this decision, remains unchanged.

We consider the Open Skies Treaty to be an important part of the arms control architecture, it contributes to mutual transparency and confidence-building, thus strengthening security. We regret the decision of the United States, as and Russia's statement of withdrawal from the treaty," Seibert said, adding that Berlin will "will continue to comply with the agreement."

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Berlin United States From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Subtle, Intelligent and Efficient; vivo V21 Makes ..

32 seconds ago

Govt to give incentives to investors for promotion ..

16 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,236 new COVID-19 cases, 2,206 reco ..

24 minutes ago

American Film Showcase Organizes Workshops For Pak ..

55 minutes ago

PTA Receives PKR 15.82 billion Against Second Inst ..

58 minutes ago

Shaukat Tarin thanks PM for inaugurating Rashakai ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.