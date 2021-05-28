Berlin to Keep Adhering to Open Skies Treaty

Germany took note of the United States' decision on the Open Skies treaty but will not change its position, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Germany took note of the United States' decision on the Open Skies treaty but will not change its position, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday.

"We have taken note of this, the position of the German government on this treaty, on this decision, remains unchanged.

We consider the Open Skies Treaty to be an important part of the arms control architecture, it contributes to mutual transparency and confidence-building, thus strengthening security. We regret the decision of the United States, as and Russia's statement of withdrawal from the treaty," Seibert said, adding that Berlin will "will continue to comply with the agreement."