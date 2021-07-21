Berlin to Seek 10-Year Extension of Gas Transit Agreement Between Russia, Ukraine - Nuland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Under the US-German deal on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project Berlin will seek a ten-year extension of the agreement between Russia and Ukraine on gas transit, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Wednesday.

"The other aspect of this agreement is support for and extension of the transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine - as you know, it comes to an end in 2024. We will seek and press for and use full leverage to try to seek an additional 10 years for Ukraine," Nuland said in testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations committee. "But, more broadly, we need to work together to reduce Ukrainian dependence - both its economic dependence on transit, [and] its own dependence on Russian gas."