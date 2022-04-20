(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Berlin, instead of directly supplying arms to Kiev, will transfer modern tanks to Eastern Europe's countries that are ready to send Soviet-era weapons to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed government official.

According to the official, Ukrainian soldiers are trained to use Soviet-era military equipment.

Negotiations are still underway as to which NATO allies in Eastern Europe will transfer weapons to Ukraine, the news outlet added.