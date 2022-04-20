Berlin To Send Modern Tanks To Eastern Europe's States As Part Of Aid To Kiev - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2022 | 04:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Berlin, instead of directly supplying arms to Kiev, will transfer modern tanks to Eastern Europe's countries that are ready to send Soviet-era weapons to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed government official.
According to the official, Ukrainian soldiers are trained to use Soviet-era military equipment.
Negotiations are still underway as to which NATO allies in Eastern Europe will transfer weapons to Ukraine, the news outlet added.