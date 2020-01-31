UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin To Send Plane To Wuhan To Evacuate Citizens: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 04:57 PM

Berlin to send plane to Wuhan to evacuate citizens: minister

Berlin will send a plane to the Chinese city of Wuhan on Friday to evacuate "over 100" of its citizens from the virus-hit region, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Berlin will send a plane to the Chinese city of Wuhan on Friday to evacuate "over 100" of its citizens from the virus-hit region, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

"We are relieved that we are at this point," said Maas, adding that there were no confirmed or suspected infections with the novel coronavirus among the German evacuees.

The plane is expected to return to Germany on Saturday, where passengers will be held in quarantine for two weeks at a military base.

Related Topics

China German Germany Wuhan Berlin From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Arab Hope Maker 2020 ..

31 minutes ago

HE Governor Sindh received HE Ambassador of the St ..

33 minutes ago

Uniform curriculum for across country primary scho ..

5 minutes ago

Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (F ..

5 minutes ago

Over 200,000 youth applies for PM's Hunarmand Paki ..

5 minutes ago

Italy declares state of emergency over coronavirus ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.