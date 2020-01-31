Berlin to send plane to Wuhan to evacuate citizens: minister

Berlin will send a plane to the Chinese city of Wuhan on Friday to evacuate "over 100" of its citizens from the virus-hit region, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Berlin will send a plane to the Chinese city of Wuhan on Friday to evacuate "over 100" of its citizens from the virus-hit region, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

"We are relieved that we are at this point," said Maas, adding that there were no confirmed or suspected infections with the novel coronavirus among the German evacuees.

The plane is expected to return to Germany on Saturday, where passengers will be held in quarantine for two weeks at a military base.