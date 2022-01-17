Berlin to Take 'Appropriate Measures' on Nord Stream 2 in Event of Escalation - Baerbock

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Germany, together with its Western partners, will take "appropriate measures" in the event of further escalation of the situation around Ukraine by Russia, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

"We, as the new German government, made it clear in the coalition agreement that energy policy projects must comply with German and European law. This also applies to Nord Stream 2.

Currently, this project does not fully comply with European law, so the certification process is suspended," Baerbock said at a joint pres press conference with Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.

Berlin made "geostrategic conclusions," the minister said, recalling that Berlin and Washington adopted a joint statement on this project.

"In the event of further escalation from Russia, we will take appropriate measures together with partners," Baerbock said.