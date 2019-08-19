Berlin to Work Hard to Repatriate Children of German IS Fighters From Syria - Maas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The German government will make efforts to return the children of German citizens, who left for Syria to fight for the Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia), back to the homeland, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday

Earlier in the day, four children of German citizens, who joined IS, were returned to Germany, the Welt media outlet reported.

"We will make efforts so that other children also could leave Syria," Maas said, adding that they were not responsible for the crimes committed by their parents, as quoted by Welt.

The Islamic State is an international terror organization that is actively disseminating ideas of radical islam across the world. The group seized huge territories in Syria and Iraq in 2014, which were later retaken by the countries' governments. The organization has also claimed responsibility for a number of terror attacks globally.