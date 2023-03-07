The German government told RIA Novosti it had taken note of the New York Times report about the likely involvement of a pro-Ukrainian group in the attacks on Nord Stream

The newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing US officials, that new intelligence suggested that a pro-Ukrainian group had carried out the Nord Stream attacks.

"The Federal government has taken note of the recent New York Times report," the government responded to the agency's request.

It also noted that the German prosecutor's office had been investigating this case since the beginning of October 2022, and thus was the superior agency in this case.

"In addition, investigations into the explosions are ongoing in Sweden and Denmark under the auspices of their authorities. A few days ago, Sweden, Denmark and Germany informed the UN Security Council that investigations were ongoing and that there was no final result yet," the government spokesman added.