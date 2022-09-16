Berlin Transfers Rosneft Subsidiary Under Control of Federal Network Agency of Germany

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The German government transferred Rosneft's subsidiaries ” Rosneft Deutschland and RN Refining & Marketing ” under the control of the Federal Network Agency, the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action said on Friday.

"Based on the law on energy security, the federal government today transferred Rosneft Deutschland GmbH (RDG) and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH (RNRM) under the control of the Federal Network Agency," the ministry said in a statement.