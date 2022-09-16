UrduPoint.com

Berlin Transfers Rosneft Subsidiary Under Control Of Federal Network Agency Of Germany

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 09:52 PM

The German government transferred Rosneft's subsidiaries Rosneft Deutschland and RN Refining & Marketing under the control of the Federal Network Agency, the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action said on Friday

"Based on the law on energy security, the federal government today transferred Rosneft Deutschland GmbH (RDG) and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH (RNRM) under the control of the Federal Network Agency," the ministry said in a statement.

The reason for the transfer of Rosneft's subsidiaries is uncertainty on the energy market caused by "close ties" with Russia as well as sanctions imposed against Moscow, German regulatory office for electricity and gas Federal Network Agency said on Friday.

"The fiduciary management, ordered on the basis of the Energy Security Act (EnSiG), means that the original owner no longer has authority to issue instructions," the regulator said in a statement. "The fiduciary management ensures that business is continued in an orderly manner to stabilise the Rosneft group.

The aim is to prevent refusal of services to the companies with ties to Russia from negatively impacting the ongoing business operations."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the decision on the state transfer of Rosneft's subsidiaries was not an easy one, adding that the main goal was to ensure the safety of production at the refinery site in the German town of Schwedt.

"The decision was not easy for us... The important thing is that with this decision, production in Schwedt will be secured. I would like to say this in particular to the employees of the refinery and, of course, to the state and the region," Scholz told reporters.

In April, German Federal Network Agency Head Klaus Muller said that the situation with Rosneft's subsidiary in Germany differs from that of Gazprom Germania, which was transferred under the agency's trusteeship in late March. On April 4, the German authorities took Gazprom Germania under temporary management, making the acquisition of the company without their permission by new investors invalid.

