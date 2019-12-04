(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The German government has made great efforts to act very carefully in the situation surrounding the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Germany , but the received information could not be ignored, Reinhard Butikofer, member of the European Parliament 's Foreign Affairs Committee, told reporters on Wednesday.

The German Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day it had declared two employees of the Russian embassy personae non grata over their suspected involvement in a murder of a Georgian citizen in Berlin.

"The [German] Federal government has made great efforts to act in this case extremely cautiously and reasonably. But the available information cannot be ignored. I am fully confident in the decision of the federal government," Butikofer said.

Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev said on Wednesday there is no evidence of the involvement of Russian government bodies in the murder of a 40-yer-old Georgian citizen in Berlin in August 2019, and this criminal case is being deliberately politicized.