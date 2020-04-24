UrduPoint.com
Berlin Unable To Provide Exact Date For Normandy Four Ministerial Conference

Fri 24th April 2020 | 08:56 PM

The German Foreign Ministry spokesman, Christofer Burger, said on Friday that he could not specify a concrete day for a video conference among the Normandy Four's foreign ministers on the Donbas conflict

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The German Foreign Ministry spokesman, Christofer Burger, said on Friday that he could not specify a concrete day for a video conference among the Normandy Four's foreign ministers on the Donbas conflict.

On April 22, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that top diplomats of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine had agreed to hold the video conference next week to discuss the peace process in Donbas. Maas said that he had talked to his counterparts and it was everyone's understanding that little progress had been made since the leaders last met in Paris in December.

"I cannot provide a more specific date today," Burger said, answering a relevant question.

During their previous meeting, the four leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Minsk accords and called for a ceasefire in Ukraine by the end of this year. The Ukrainian government and militias in the breakaway provinces have twice exchanged war prisoners since December.

