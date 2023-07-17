Berlin Urges Moscow to Extend Grain Deal for Longer Term - Cabinet

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Germany calls on Russia to extend the grain deal agreement for a longer period, German government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that grain deal agreement has de facto been terminated, however Moscow will immediately return to its implementation after the Russian part of the conditions is fulfilled.

"We have taken note of the Kremlin's statement and continue to call for another extension of the grain deal," Hoffmann told a briefing, adding that Berlin expects that the grain deal will be extended for a longer period of time than before.