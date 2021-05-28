Berlin Urges Moscow to Revoke Ban on 3 German-Based NGOs Over Alleged Security Threat

The German government has called on Moscow to reverse the decision to ban three German-based non-governmental organizations (NGO) in Russia, government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The German government has called on Moscow to reverse the decision to ban three German-based non-governmental organizations (NGO) in Russia, government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Russian state prosecutor's office banned three German-based NGOs after calling their work "undesirable" and a threat to national security. Two of them are associated with the Petersburg Dialogue a Russian-German civil society forum which prompted the forum's German directors to refrain from attending a joint board meeting with Russian counterparts in July.

"The German government condemns the decision of Russian state prosecutor's office on the so-called undesirable work of the three German-based NGOs, banning their activities in Russia .

.. Two of these organizations, against which such harsh measures have been taken, have been participating in the Petersburg Dialogue for many years ... As the German government, we call for the abolition of this unjust measure," Seibert said at a briefing.

Commenting on the ban, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Moscow's decision delivered a serious blow to bilateral relations, noting that the NGOs were making efforts to achieve mutual understanding between the two countries and people." The diplomat urged a reversal of the decision and support of a free exchange of views between civil societies in Germany and Russia.