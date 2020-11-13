UrduPoint.com
Berlin Uses Pretexts To Avoid Sharing Navalny Data With Moscow - Russian Foreign Ministry

Berlin is using various pretexts to avoid sharing materials on Alexey Navalny's case with Moscow, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Berlin is using various pretexts to avoid sharing materials on Alexey Navalny's case with Moscow, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"All of the exact questions posed by the Russian investigators are being left without an answer.

Berlin is openly disregarding its international legal obligations in what concerns cooperation between the law enforcement agencies and is using the legally faulty arguments to defend this and refuses to share samples of a Russian national, test results and other kinds of material evidence that were delivered to Germany in undetermined manner," Zakharova told a briefing.

Moscow is calling on Berlin to give up on the confrontational approach and move on to substantial cooperation on the case, the spokeswoman said.

