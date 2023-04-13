Berlin, Warsaw Agree on Delivery of Polish MiG-29 Aircraft to Ukraine - Reports

Berlin and Warsaw on Thursday came to an agreement on the re-export of Polish MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine, Spiegel reported, citing relevant German departments

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Berlin and Warsaw on Thursday came to an agreement on the re-export of Polish MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine, Spiegel reported, citing relevant German departments.

The aircraft used to be in the German air force reserve, and were sold to Poland in 2002.

Earlier in the day, German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung reported that the decision on Poland's request to deliver aircraft to Ukraine will be made on Thursday.