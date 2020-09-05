Berlin-Warsaw Talk About Navalny Should be Checked, But Looks Authentic - Russian Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) An audio recording of an alleged conversation between Berlin and Warsaw about the "poisoning" of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, released by Belarusian state-run broadcaster ONT on Friday, should be checked for authenticity, but it looks trustworthy, Leonid Kalashnikov, the head of the Russian lower house's Committee on CIS Affairs, told Sputnik on Saturday.

On Thursday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin that the republic's intelligence had intercepted a conversation between Warsaw and Berlin. According to the released recording, an alleged German representative says that proof of "poisoning" is not so important, since "all methods are good in war," while an alleged representative of Warsaw said that it was necessary to discourage Russian President Vladimir Putin from "sticking his nose" into the affairs of Minsk and to "drown" him in Russia's domestic problems.

According to the ONT broadcaster, the recording has been sent to Russian intelligence agencies.

"Of course, we need to check it for authenticity. But this is a matter of special services and laboratories. But it seems to be quite reliable to me, and it should be noted that it was not published by our state or our special services ... I think it is authentic," Kalashnikov said.

Navalny is currently undergoing treatment in a German hospital after suffering an acute medical condition in Russia in late August. Berlin on Wednesday said that a German military laboratory possessed undeniable proof that the opposition politician had intoxication with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. The Kremlin has said that Russia was not informed by Germany on its findings and was waiting for a response to Moscow's official request on the situation.