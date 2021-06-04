Negotiations between advisers of US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the Nord Stream 2 project will continue in Washington, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Negotiations between advisers of US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the Nord Stream 2 project will continue in Washington, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday.

"Regarding Nord Stream 2, as you know, there was a meeting with the participation of advisers to the German Chancellor and the State Secretary of the German Foreign Ministry with their colleagues from the US administration, this is the norm in close and intensive relations that we maintain with the US administration. The negotiations will continue," Seibert said at a briefing.