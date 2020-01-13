- Home
- World
- News
- Berlin Welcomes Agreement on Ceasefire in Libya to Be Signed in Moscow - German Cabinet
Berlin Welcomes Agreement On Ceasefire In Libya To Be Signed In Moscow - German Cabinet
Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:02 PM
Berlin welcomes the agreement on a ceasefire in Libya, which will be signed in Moscow, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a briefing Monday
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Berlin welcomes the agreement on a ceasefire in Libya, which will be signed in Moscow, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a briefing Monday.
"The German government welcomes this ceasefire agreement, coming into force, which is associated with the efforts of the Russian and Turkish presidents. If this is confirmed, it will become the basis for the conference [in Berlin on Libya]," Seibert said.