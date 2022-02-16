UrduPoint.com

Berlin Welcomes Dismissal Of Hungarian, Polish Claims Against Funding Mechanism

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 05:10 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday welcomed the decision by the EU Court of Justice to dismiss lawsuits filed by Hungary and Poland against a mechanism linking the allocation of funds from the EU budget with the observance of the rule of law in recipient countries.

Earlier in the day, the court dismissed the claims by the two states.

"The rule of law is the basis of the EU. Violations cost not only our credibility, but also our cohesion. Today's decision by the EU court confirms another important tool for the EU to protect and strengthen our community of values," Baerbock wrote on Twitter.

In December 2020, EU member states agreed on a long-term financial plan and a fund for the recovery of the European economy that suffered significantly from the COVID-19 pandemic. In July 2020, EU leaders agreed on a ‚¬750 billion ($853 billion) emergency aid package to finance the recovery. The package provided an opportunity for issuing concessional loans and subsidies to the countries of the union.

The decision to link the allocation of funds with the issue of the rule of law was made despite objections from Poland and Hungary, which are often criticized by Western European countries for non-compliance with the principles of the rule of law.

