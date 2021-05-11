Berlin Will Begin Easing Quarantine Measures From May 19 If Incidence Low - Mayor

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Partial easing of coronavirus-related restrictions in Berlin will begin on May 19, subject to a law incidence rate, Berlin's Governing Mayor Michael Mueller said on Tuesday.

"Federal emergency measures will be lifted [in Berlin in case of low incidence] on May 19. In this regard, a significant relief of restrictions is expected, including the lifting of night curfew, the resumption of sports activities ... and the resumption of children's sports activities in groups of up to 20 people," Mueller said at a briefing.

According to the mayor, given a lower rate of infection, stores will increase occupancy limits, and museums, memorials, and open markets will open from May 19 if all sanitary rules are observed.

Starting on May 21, Berlin will reopen the terraces of restaurants and cafes, although visitors will be required to present either a negative coronavirus test, a vaccination certificate, or a document proving the presence of antibodies.

Restrictions on attendance of kindergartens in Berlin will be lifted on May 17, the mayor added. Since the fall of 2020, only children whose parents have "socially significant" professions, for example, a doctor, a police officer or a firefighter, have had the right to attend kindergarten.

Germany started its vaccination campaign in late December as part of the EU-wide rollout. People from high-priority groups, including medical workers, the elderly and teachers, were the first to get their shots. Over 33% of the German population have already received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.