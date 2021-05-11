UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Will Begin Easing Quarantine Measures From May 19 If Incidence Low - Mayor

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 06:50 PM

Berlin Will Begin Easing Quarantine Measures From May 19 If Incidence Low - Mayor

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Partial easing of coronavirus-related restrictions in Berlin will begin on May 19, subject to a law incidence rate, Berlin's Governing Mayor Michael Mueller said on Tuesday.

"Federal emergency measures will be lifted [in Berlin in case of low incidence] on May 19. In this regard, a significant relief of restrictions is expected, including the lifting of night curfew, the resumption of sports activities ... and the resumption of children's sports activities in groups of up to 20 people," Mueller said at a briefing.

According to the mayor, given a lower rate of infection, stores will increase occupancy limits, and museums, memorials, and open markets will open from May 19 if all sanitary rules are observed.

Starting on May 21, Berlin will reopen the terraces of restaurants and cafes, although visitors will be required to present either a negative coronavirus test, a vaccination certificate, or a document proving the presence of antibodies.

Restrictions on attendance of kindergartens in Berlin will be lifted on May 17, the mayor added. Since the fall of 2020, only children whose parents have "socially significant" professions, for example, a doctor, a police officer or a firefighter, have had the right to attend kindergarten.

Germany started its vaccination campaign in late December as part of the EU-wide rollout. People from high-priority groups, including medical workers, the elderly and teachers, were the first to get their shots. Over 33% of the German population have already received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Related Topics

Police Sports German Doctor Berlin May December 2020 Market All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

235 arrested, 71 shops sealed for SOPs violation i ..

19 minutes ago

President feels people can overcome Covid by stick ..

19 minutes ago

Afghan President Invites Taliban to Attend Next Gr ..

19 minutes ago

Federal Judge in Mexico Halts President's Law on H ..

19 minutes ago

Foolproof security plan for Eidul Fitr finalized

22 minutes ago

Etihad Airways launches home check-in service

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.