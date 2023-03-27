UrduPoint.com

Berliners Reject Bid To Fast-Track Climate Neutrality By 2030

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Berliners have voted against making the German capital climate-neutral by 2030, which would have brought the deadline for achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions forward by 15 years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Berliners have voted against making the German capital climate-neutral by 2030, which would have brought the deadline for achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions forward by 15 years.

"The referendum on changing Berlin's law on climate protection and energy transition did not succeed. This shows that the majority of Berliners sees the demand that was put to the public vote as unfeasible," Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey said.

The motion, put forward by the youth-driven Fridays for Future movement, was backed by a slim majority of 50.

9% of Berliners, versus 48.7% who voted against, but the referendum failed to win the support of a quarter of all eligible voters, falling short by roughly 165,000 votes.

Giffey assured those who voted for the initiative that the fight against climate change would remain a top priority. The city authorities will aim to cut carbon dioxide emissions by at least 70% by 2030 from 1990s levels and make Berlin climate-neutral by 2045, which is the Federal goal.

