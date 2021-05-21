Berliners return to pools, beer gardens as virus curbs lift

Many Germans were able to visit a beer garden, dine outdoors or go swimming for the first time in months on Friday as parts of the country began easing Covid-19 curbs

Germany has been in some form of virus shutdown since November and tentative reopenings in March were quickly quashed by national "emergency brake" measures to stop a spiralling third wave of the virus.

But with case numbers falling and the country ramping up its vaccination effort, many cities and regions were lifting restrictions over the Pentecost holiday weekend.

Berliner Sonja Gellfart was already in the pool at 7:30 am (0530 GMT).

"It's the feeling of freedom because one can get in here," she told AFP, as other swimmers splashed past.

Elsewhere in Berlin, beer gardens and restaurants were getting ready to welcome guests outdoors.

The city had already on Wednesday reopened cinemas, theatres and opera houses, as well as giving the green light to cultural events with up to 250 participants.

Relaxations are also planned from Friday in Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia, as well as other states including Thuringia, Saxony and the city of Hamburg.

Bavaria has already opened outdoor dining and beer gardens, and on Friday will open hotels and guest houses in areas with low incidence rates.

To use the facilities, customers must provide either a negative test or proof they have been fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19.

Health Minister Jens Spahn on Friday said Germany had broken the third wave of infections but urged the public to remain careful.

"The pandemic is not over yet. Let's enjoy the holidays, but let's remain cautious," he said, advising people to meet outdoors where possible and get tested regularly.

"Infection figures down, vaccination figures up -- if we can manage this combination in the next few weeks, we can look forward to a good summer," he said.

Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) health agency on Friday recorded 8,769 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and 226 deaths, with a national incidence rate of 67.3 new infections per 100,000 people over the past seven days.