BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Berlin's Charite Hospital has no updates about the health condition of Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny and plans no press conferences in this regard in the coming days, the press service of the hospital told Sputnik in the wake of the German government's allegations that the opposition leader had been poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent of the Novichok family.

"We have no new information on this issue and there definitely will be no press conferences in this regard in the next two days," the press service said, adding that Navalny's doctors regularly publish their reports in the form of written press releases.

The clinic's spokesperson also refused to answer the question whether the operations at the Charite hospital have changed in connection with the information previously announced by the German government that Navalny was allegedly poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for a cross-border aerial transportation, the man was flown to the Charite hospital for further treatment. Last week, the German government said that doctors found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Moscow responded by pointing out to the lack of evidence in Berlin's claims and noting that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny.