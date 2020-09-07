UrduPoint.com
Berlin's Charite Hospital Says Navalny's Condition Improved

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Berlin's Charite hospital announced on Monday that the condition of comatose Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny had improved and he could be woken up from induced coma.

"The health condition of Alexei Navalny, who has been treated at Charite University Hospital Berlin since August 22, 2020, has improved.

The patient's medically induced coma could be ended. The patient is being weaned off the ventilator. He reacts to speech. The long-lasting effect of the heavy poisoning is still not ruled out," a press release said.

