MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin received one million rubles ($13,370), which he had previously transferred to the German Charite hospital for the treatment of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Prigozhin's Concord Group said on Wednesday.

"On September 7, Yevgeny Prigozhin transferred one million rubles to Charite for Navalny's treatment. All this time we were making inquiries about whether the clinic received the money. We never received any confirmation ... The payment was returned today. Most likely, for one of the following reasons: first, Yevgeny Prigozhin is under sanctions. Second, the clinic will have to report for receiving the money," the company said.

The consulting group added that it was unaware of Navalny's current health condition and that Prigozhin was the only person who sent money for his treatment.

The businessman's company has also reportedly bought out the 88-million debt of Navalny and his supporters. The company was planning to pay in full and then ask Navalny and his foundation to cover the costs. Meanwhile, Prigozhin said he was ready to cover the cost of Navalny's treatment.

On Monday, the Charite hospital said that the condition of Navalny, who is there undergoing treatment after falling ill in Russia last month, was continuing to improve, and he was no longer on a ventilator and could get out of bed.

The German government has said doctors found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Moscow responded by pointing to the lack of evidence in Berlin's claims and noting that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny.