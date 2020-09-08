It is a common practice for German clinics, including Berlin's Charite hospital, where Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is currently being treated, to conduct international data exchanges, a source in the German medical profession told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that it is necessary to use this communication channel before politicizing the situation around Navalny

Earlier in the day, Alexander Sabaev, the head of the intoxication department at Omsk hospital, said that the requests of the city's doctors for exchanging data on the politician's condition sent to their German colleagues in late August were left unanswered.

"[In light of] already tense German-Russian relations, it would be desirable that these channels [of data exchanges between hospitals] be used in the first place, instead of prematurely politicizing the current situation [around Navalny]," the source said.

The source said that it was a common practice that clinics, even on an international scale, exchange data with each other, noting that Charite should be especially familiar with the procedure of Medical travel � medical tourism, which provides for the admission of patients from abroad by the clinic for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Berlin hospital declined to comment to Sputnik on information regarding Omsk doctors' request for data exchange, saying it will inform the public of the latest developments when they take place.

Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight on August 20. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for a cross-border aerial transportation, the 44-year-old was flown to the Charite hospital for further treatment.

Last week, the German government said that doctors found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Moscow responded by pointing out to the lack of evidence in Berlin's claims and noting that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny. Within the context, Moscow sent requests for legal assistance and more information on Navalny's case. In response, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Berlin could share the information about Navalny, but it was a multistage process.

On Monday, the Charite hospital announced that the politician's condition had improved and he was woken up from an induced coma.