MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Germany's decision to expel two Russian diplomats is an unpleasant episode but it should not affect Berlin-Moscow relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Berlin High Court found Russian citizen Vadim Sokolov (Krasikov) guilty of the murder of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The defense insists on the lack of evidence base, the decision on the appeal has not yet been made. After the verdict, the German Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Sergey Nechaev and announced the expulsion of two Russian diplomats, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

"This episode, which you mentioned, rather refers to unpleasant episodes in our bilateral relations, but we believe that this should in no way affect the prospects for establishing a dialogue between President (Vladimir) Putin and new Chancellor (Olaf Scholz)," Peskov said.

The spokesman also said that Moscow disagrees with the conclusions of the Berlin court in the case of Khangoshvili.