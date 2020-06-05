UrduPoint.com
Berlin's Landtag Passes Law To Protect Minorities Against Discrimination From Authorities

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The parliament of the German state of Berlin passed on Thursday a law protecting minorities against discrimination from authorities, the city's official portal said, amid controversial reaction to the legislation.

The legislation is titled Landesantidiskriminierungsgesetz (LADG).

"With LADG, citizens are getting a tool that they can use to implement the constitutional and legal ban on discrimination," the press release said.

According to the portal, despite the existing Federal law on equal treatment, which regulates labor and civil law relations, there is a lacuna in Berlin state legislation regarding the issue of discrimination by officials and official agencies.

"LADG serves the purpose of protecting against discrimination in social and legal relations in the federal state of Berlin, as well as creating and promoting a culture of respect for diversity," the explanatory note said.

The law stipulates official institutions' equal treatment of people regardless of their religion, gender, language, ethnic origin, sexual identity, social status, age, chronic diseases or disabilities.

The simplified procedure of proving a fact of discrimination, however, has caused controversy.

A fact of discrimination is determined by court. If court finds that there is more evidence that discrimination takes place rather than not taking place, the burden of proving the opposite rests with an agency that is facing the charges.

This principle has triggered criticism from police officers, politicians from other federal states and even the federal government. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer warned that the principle of "reversing the burden of proof" calls "systemically" into question the integrity of police officers.

