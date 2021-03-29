UrduPoint.com
Berlin's Position On Nord Stream 2 Unshaken By Blinken's Criticism Of Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The German Foreign Office has taken into account US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent statement on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, pressing Berlin to ditch the project as a "bad idea," but will maintain its stand, spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said on Monday.

Washington has repeatedly shown its displeasure over the project and imposed sanctions against companies that are involved in it. During his visit to Brussels last week, Blinken said during a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas that further sanctions could hit those engaged in the Nord Stream 2 construction. Berlin, in turn, keeps rejecting extraterritorial sanctions, saying that the pipeline's construction should be completed.

"We took note of the statement made by Secretary of State Blinken late last week.

As for our position on the project ... our position remains unchanged," Sasse told reporters.

On Sunday, Blinken told CNN that the United States just wanted its allies to understand its position on Nord Stream 2 pipeline and it was "unfortunate" that the project became a contentious point.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russian energy company Gazprom and five European partners. The project is a constant target of criticism and sanctions by the US, which calls it a threat to the energy security of Europe and Ukraine. Russia has described the pipeline as a purely commercial project and stressed that it will be completed.

On Friday, the chairman of Gazprom's board of directors, Viktor Zubkov, said that the pipeline was 90-92 percent ready and would be completed this year.

