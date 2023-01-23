(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Germany will fall into international isolation if it does not agree to the supply of its Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk said on Monday.

On Sunday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Berlin would lift export restrictions on the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine for third countries if any such requests were made. According to Mularczyk, Baerbock's statement showed that the pressure from other Western countries had an effect.

"It should be understood that Germany, not agreeing to send tanks to Ukraine, finds itself in international isolation. If they continue to adhere to this position, then their position will be extremely weak," Mularczyk told Polskie Radio.

Mularczyk noted that "a big game is being played, concerning not only victory in Ukraine, but also American influence in Europe."

"The Germans and the French understand this well," he added.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned on numerous occasions that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.