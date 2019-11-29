UrduPoint.com
Berlin's Schoenefeld Airport Operation Suspended As WWII Bomb Found - Airport Service

Flight operations at Berlin's Schoenefeld Airport have been suspended as a World War II bomb has been found there, the Berlin Airport Service said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Flight operations at Berlin's Schoenefeld Airport have been suspended as a World War II bomb has been found there, the Berlin Airport Service said on Friday.

"Flight operations at Schoenefeld Airport #SXF interrupted due to a World War II bomb finding.

We'll inform soon ... Please check flight status on our website or with your airline," the Berlin Airport Service wrote on Twitter.

According to the flight information display system of the airport, several arriving planes have been redirected.

