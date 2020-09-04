Berlusconi: a scandal-plagued giant of Italian politics

Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, a larger-than-life personality whose scandal-plagued career has defied the usual rules of politics, faces a fight with coronavirus just shy of his 84th birthday

"I will continue to battle," the media tycoon said on Wednesday, the day before he was admitted to a Milan hospital as a "precautionary measure." Although Berlusconi no longer holds any elected position in Italy, he remains a powerful figure thanks to his sprawling business empire and his hold over his influential Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party.

The twice-divorced conservative was prime minister three times in a political career which began with an election victory in 1994 and was underpinned by the backing of his tv stations and newspapers.

With his oiled-back hair and broad smile, he ruled Italy for more than nine years in all during which he built friendships abroad with figures including Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Internationally, he is best known for his buffoonish gaffes -- in 2008 he said Barack Obama was young, handsome and "tanned" -- his "bunga bunga" sex parties, and his decades-long battle with Italian prosecutors over corruption allegations.

His playboy lifestyle again hit global headlines earlier this year when he reportedly dumped his longtime girlfriend for a woman 53 years his junior.