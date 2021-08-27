Berlusconi back in hospital for tests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Former Italian prime minister and billionaire media mogul Silvio Berlusconi is back in hospital for tests, his spokesman confirmed Friday

"Hospitalisation was required for a thorough clinical evaluation," he told AFP, after media reports that the 84-year-old was admitted to Milan's San Raffaele hospital on Thursday.

Berlusconi has been in and out of hospital all year due to complications relating to a coronavirus infection which saw him hospitalised for 11 days last September.

The former premier dominated public life in Italy for decades and he remains a member of the European Parliament (MEP) for his Forza Italia party.

But he been set back by a string of health issues in recent years, including open heart surgery in 2016.