Berlusconi Back In Hospital For Tests
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 03:17 PM
Former Italian prime minister and billionaire media mogul Silvio Berlusconi is back in hospital for tests, his spokesman confirmed Friday
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Former Italian prime minister and billionaire media mogul Silvio Berlusconi is back in hospital for tests, his spokesman confirmed Friday.
"Hospitalisation was required for a thorough clinical evaluation," he told AFP, after media reports that the 84-year-old was admitted to Milan's San Raffaele hospital on Thursday.
Berlusconi has been in and out of hospital all year due to complications relating to a coronavirus infection which saw him hospitalised for 11 days last September.
The former premier dominated public life in Italy for decades and he remains a member of the European Parliament (MEP) for his Forza Italia party.
But he been set back by a string of health issues in recent years, including open heart surgery in 2016.