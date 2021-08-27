UrduPoint.com

Berlusconi Back In Hospital For Tests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 03:17 PM

Berlusconi back in hospital for tests

Former Italian prime minister and billionaire media mogul Silvio Berlusconi is back in hospital for tests, his spokesman confirmed Friday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Former Italian prime minister and billionaire media mogul Silvio Berlusconi is back in hospital for tests, his spokesman confirmed Friday.

"Hospitalisation was required for a thorough clinical evaluation," he told AFP, after media reports that the 84-year-old was admitted to Milan's San Raffaele hospital on Thursday.

Berlusconi has been in and out of hospital all year due to complications relating to a coronavirus infection which saw him hospitalised for 11 days last September.

The former premier dominated public life in Italy for decades and he remains a member of the European Parliament (MEP) for his Forza Italia party.

But he been set back by a string of health issues in recent years, including open heart surgery in 2016.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Milan San Italy September 2016 Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rickshaw driver, accomplice allegedly gang-raped w ..

Rickshaw driver, accomplice allegedly gang-raped woman

7 minutes ago
 Turkey confirms 19,616 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey confirms 19,616 daily COVID-19 cases

5 seconds ago
 Kremlin Unaware of Any US Requests for Assistance ..

Kremlin Unaware of Any US Requests for Assistance in Afghanistan

48 seconds ago
 Soybean futures close lower

Soybean futures close lower

49 seconds ago
 Congolese children trade life as miners for a chan ..

Congolese children trade life as miners for a chance at school

54 seconds ago
 Has Delta killed the herd immunity dream?

Has Delta killed the herd immunity dream?

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.