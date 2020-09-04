Berlusconi Diagnosed With Early Stage of Bilateral Pneumonia - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was diagnosed with early stages of bilateral pneumonia after testing positive for the coronavirus, Rainews24 broadcaster reported.

Berlusconi was hospitalized in Milan earlier on Friday. The 83-year-old is in hospital San Raffaele as a precaution. He is currently not in any danger, according to the press service.