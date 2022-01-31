UrduPoint.com

Berlusconi Discharged After Spending 8 Days In Hospital - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been discharged from the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan where he spent eight days, Italian media reported

Berlusconi, 85, was hospitalized since January 23, after withdrawing from running for position of Italian president, with his personal physician Alberto Zangrillo saying that he had to have a periodic check-up. Last Saturday, Italian President Sergio Mattarella was re-elected for a second term in office.

The Corriere della Sera newspaper published video of Berlusconi exiting the hospital on foot and walking to his car while waving to people.

According to the newspaper, Berlusconi was forced to stay in the hospital due to a urinary tract infection. He had been deemed to be in good health but later required a major treatment.

The media mogul had to seek medical help on multiple occasions last year due to heart issues and post-COVID-19 conditions.

