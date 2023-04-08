Close
Berlusconi Feeling Well After 3 Nights In Hospital - Italian Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2023 | 11:22 PM

Berlusconi Feeling Well After 3 Nights in Hospital - Italian Foreign Minister

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has spent a third night in Milan's San Raffaele hospital, a second one in its intensive care unit, and feels well now, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Saturday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has spent a third night in Milan's San Raffaele hospital, a second one in its intensive care unit, and feels well now, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Saturday.

"I haven't talked to him this morning, but he had a good rest. I am in contact with his family, and with (personal doctor) Prof. Alberto Zangrillo. He (Berlusconi) spent the night calmly and says that he feels well. And this is already a positive fact," Tajani told the Italian SkyTg24 broadcaster.

The foreign minister also said that treatment continued, adding that "Berlusconi is a lion," and he has always managed to overcome his illness.

"This morning I talked to his brother, (he said) everyone is optimistic, they believe in his courage, in his strength. And we are convinced that he will return soon," the minister said.

Tajani, who is the vice president of Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, also noted that the party would hold a major event in Milan from May 5-6, and expressed hope that its leader would be able to attend it.

Later in the day, Berlusconi's doctor Alberto Zangrillo told reporters that the former prime minister responded well to treatment and his condition was stable.

"Even in the face of serious pathology, in a really difficult situation, he responds well to therapy," he said.

Speaking about the treatment strategy, Zangrillo noted that there is "neither optimism nor pessimism" because these words do not meet the criteria of a serious physician, according to la Repubblica newspaper. Concluding his remarks, the doctor urged reporters to go home and celebrate Easter since "nothing will happen here today."

On Wednesday, the 86-year-old politician was readmitted to Milan's San Raffaele hospital, which he left on March 30 after a four-day stay. On Thursday, Berlusconi was transferred to an intensive care unit after he had been diagnosed with a lung infection in addition to chronic leukemia. He has reportedly been suffering from leukemia for two years and his condition aggravated several weeks ago. Berlusconi is also undergoing chemotherapy, according to media reports.

