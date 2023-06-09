UrduPoint.com

Berlusconi Readmitted To Hospital In Milan For Checkup - Doctors

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized again in Milan's San Raffaele hospital for scheduled follow-up tests for a blood condition, his physicians said on Friday

"Silvio Berlusconi is currently hospitalized in the San Raffaele hospital for planned control examinations due to a known hematological pathology," a bulletin signed by Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri read, as quoted by Italian news agency Ansa.

The bulletin also said Berlusconi's hospitalization was not associated with any "critical" phenomena and that his health status was not worrying.

Sources in the hospital were cited in media as saying that the leader of the right-wing Forza Italia party had arrived at the hospital on his own on Friday afternoon.

Later, his eldest daughter Marina also came to the hospital. Berlusconi is currently undergoing an examination, the need for which was caused by the results of prior tests. The politician is expected to stay in the hospital overnight.

On April 5, the 86-year-old politician was readmitted to Milan's San Raffaele hospital, which he had left on March 30 after a four-day stay. The next day, Berlusconi was transferred to an intensive care unit after he had been diagnosed with a lung infection in addition to chronic leukemia.

Berlusconi has reportedly been suffering from leukemia for two years and his condition aggravated several weeks ago. He is now undergoing chemotherapy, according to media reports.

