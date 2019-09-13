Berlusconi, Salvini Discuss Coordination of Opposition, Regional Elections - Reports

(@imziishan)

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who leads the center-right Forza Italia party, on Friday received ex-Deputy Prime Minister and right-wing Lega party leader Matteo Salvini in his Milan house to discuss coordination talks for the opposition and the upcoming regional elections, media reported

The meeting comes after the new coalition government, led by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, on Tuesday won a confidence vote in the upper house of Italian parliament, allowing the Cabinet to formally take office.

The politicians discussed "coordination talks for the opposition" and the upcoming elections in Umbria, where Forza Italia and Lega will run together in support of the former mayor of Montefalco and Lega member, Donatella Tesei, the Ansa news agency reported.

Forza Italia said that the meeting was "cordial" and the politicians decided to "form a common front for an effective opposition to the new government," the media outlet noted.

Italy's previous government collapsed in August when Salvini, known for his striking statements and strong anti-migrant position, pulled his Lega party out of the coalition with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) in what many saw as a move to initiate a snap general vote, as is prescribed by the law in such cases, and exploit his party's popularity to become the prime minister.

After long consultations of President Sergio Mattarella with other political parties, however, the events unfolded differently with the rival M5S and center-left Democratic Party (PD) agreeing to form a coalition. Last Wednesday, Conte announced the list of ministers of the new coalition government.