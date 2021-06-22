Berlusconi Says Agreed With Salvini About Uniting Ahead of 2023 Elections

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi announced on Monday that Lega's Matteo Salvini had agreed to create a united center-right force in the run-up to the 2023 elections.

"Yesterday I had a long meeting with Salvini, and we agree on everything: We will continue together in order to arrive at the next elections with a united center-right force," he was quoted as saying by the Italian Askanews agency in a phone address to his supporters in Turin.

There has been a lot of talk lately about a new form of cooperation between the two parties, although their leaders differ on the format. Berlusconi insists on a united party resembling the US Republicans, while Salvini proposes a "federation."

The Democratic Party continues to lead in the opinion polls. An Ipsos survey found in June that the center-left party was supported by 20.8% of voters, followed by Lega with 20.1% and Forza Italia with 9.2%.