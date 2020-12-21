UrduPoint.com
Berlusconi Says Putin Brokered Release Of Italian Captive Fishermen From Libya - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said that the 18 Italian fishermen were released from the Libyan custody as a result of a phone call by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the commander of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar, Italian newspaper La Stampa reported on Sunday.

On September 1, the Libyan military captured two Sicilian fishing boats, Antartide and Medinea, with total 18 crew on board, over the violation of Libya's territorial waters. After spending more than 100 days in jail in Benghazi, the fishermen were released and repatriated last week.

La Stampa published a video of a phone conversation between Medinea's owner and Berlusconi, who said that "it was Putin who freed them by calling Haftar. That is what happened. But better not to say it, because there will be talks that he [Putin] supports Haftar and he does not want any such talks."

The failure of the Italian government to rescue their citizens for over three months had ignited several protests in Italy. Last week, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio flew to Libya and met with Haftar, after which they announced that the fishermen were free to return home.

